Under-Trial Prisoner Commits Suicide In Koraput

Koraput: An under-trial prisoner allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a tree inside the jail premises in Koraput on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Keshab Musuka of Kanapadi under Laxmipur police limits in the Koraput district.

According to sources, Keshab climbed up the tree in the afternoon and jumped off it in the afternoon.

Immediately, the jail authorities rushed him to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the body of Keshab has been handed over to his family after receiving the post mortem report. Further investigations are underway.