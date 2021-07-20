Odisha’s Binaya Pradhan Appointed As High Commissioner Of India To Tanzania

Deogarh: Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, presently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Moscow has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the United Republic of Tanzania.

An Odisha born-Pradhan graduated from RBD School in Deogarh district, studied at GM College, and persuade his higher education from JNU.

From 2004 to 2012, he served as a senior diplomat in the Indian embassies in Moscow, Turkmenistan, and Pakistan.

From 2012 to 2014, he worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on India’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan and Iran.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.