Two Terrorists
Two Terrorists Including JeM Commander Killed In Kashmir Gunfight

By PragativadiNews
Srinagar: As many as two terrorists including a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander were killed in a gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in the Qasbayar area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials informed.

The deceased terrorists have been identified as  Yasir Parray, an IED expert, and  Furqan who is a foreign national.

Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists, a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and gunned down the terrorist.

According to reports, both the terrorist were involved in several terror crime cases. A big success,” the J&K Police quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

