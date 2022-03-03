Two More Cases Filed Against Fake Doctor Ramesh Swain

Bhubaneswar: A case has been filed against fake doctor Ramesh Swain at Saheed Nagar police station for allegedly using forged documents for the vehicle registration numbers.

Another case against Swain has been lodged at Pahala PS for duping Rs 69,000.

Meanwhile, a pink team, comprising women from different areas of expertise has been formed to investigate the frauds committed by the fake doctor.

The pink team will appeal to SDJM Court in Bhubaneswar to take him on remand for seven more days.

It is the third time that the pink team sought permission from the Bhubaneswar SDJM court to take Swain on remand.

Earlier, the Commissionerate police took the fake doctor into remand for 8 days in two phases.

The fake doctor Ramesh Swain, who was recently arrested for conning and marrying over 18 women in different parts of the country by posing as a doctor, has not passed the 10th Standard.