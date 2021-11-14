Two Killed In Road Mishap In Bargarh

Bargarh: The driver and a helper of a pickup van were killed in a road mishap at Padampur in Bargarh district on Saturday night.

The identities of the deceased persons were not known immediately.

According to reports, the incident occurred after the vehicle collided head on with a pile of bricks.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a local hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.