Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Baliyatra Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar will not be organised this year too in view of the ongoing pandemic.

The permission has not been granted by Commissionerate Police as no fair and yatra are allowed as per the November guidelines, said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

Earlier, on November 9, the Cuttack administration decided not to conduct the historic maritime festival this year.