Two Dead As Bike Collides With Car In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Two bicycle riders were killed as their bike collided with a car in Barakhai area under Lephripada tehsil in Sundargarh district on Wednesday.

The two deceased have been identified as Rikash Naik of Kulba village and Birendra Mahanandia of Telendihi village of the district. they were working in the Electric division in Ujalpur.

The accident occurred when the two persons were returning home after work. At the Barakhai Chaak, their bike dashed into a car. As a result, they lost their lives.

On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. The car driver has been detained.