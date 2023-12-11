Two Dead, 3 Critical In Honeybee Attack In Dhenkanal

Kamakhyanagar: Two persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by a swarm of honeybees at Kadua village under Kamakhyanagar police station in Dhenkanal district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Jhumar Sethy and Mayadhar Dehury of Kadua village.

As per reports, a swarm of honeybees attacked the persons while they were returning from the crop fields. As a result, they suffered critical injuries. The locals rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared the two persons dead. The other three are in critical condition.