Try Delicious Champaran Mutton Curry

New Delhi: Champaran Mutton Curry is a mouth-watering dish in which mutton chunks are marinated and cooked in a pool of spices and herbs. Let’s check out the recipe.

Ingredients

1 kg mutton

5-6 medium-sized onions

7-8 garlic cloves made into a paste

2 tsp ginger paste

1 whole garlic bulb

5 green chillies

2 tsp each red chili powder

turmeric powder

chicken or meat masala powder

1 cup curd

2-3 bay leaves

½ cup each mustard oil and desi ghee

salt as required

To be roughly ground:

2 tbsp coriander seeds

2 tsp cumin seeds

20 black peppercorns

1 cinnamon stick

2 each black and green cardamom

Instruction