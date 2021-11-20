Try Delicious Champaran Mutton Curry
New Delhi: Champaran Mutton Curry is a mouth-watering dish in which mutton chunks are marinated and cooked in a pool of spices and herbs. Let’s check out the recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 kg mutton
- 5-6 medium-sized onions
- 7-8 garlic cloves made into a paste
- 2 tsp ginger paste
- 1 whole garlic bulb
- 5 green chillies
- 2 tsp each red chili powder
- turmeric powder
- chicken or meat masala powder
- 1 cup curd
- 2-3 bay leaves
- ½ cup each mustard oil and desi ghee
- salt as required
To be roughly ground:
- 2 tbsp coriander seeds
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- 20 black peppercorns
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 each black and green cardamom
Instruction
- Wash the mutton thoroughly and marinate it with 4 tsp curd, 1 tsp turmeric, and 2 tsp mustard oil and 1 tsp salt, for 3-4 hours. Roughly grind the whole spices and keep them aside.
- Thinly slice the onions and make a paste of green chillies. You already have ginger and garlic paste. Do not use readymade paste and prepare it at home with fresh ingredients.
- Place an iron tawa on a gas burner and put the earthen pan over it. This will prevent the earthen pot from cracking. Keep the flame high and add together the mustard oil and ghee.
- When it starts to smoke, add the ground spices along with bay leaves. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Now add the whole garlic and onions and salt and cook till the onion turns pink. Add the rest of the spices and mutton, give a mix, and tightly cover the lid.
- Cook on low flame for 1 hour. Once or twice shake the entire pot to mix the contents of the pot. Remove the lid and check, you can add ½ cup water and cook covered for another 15 minutes if the mutton has not softened.
- Now remove from fire and serve with steaming hot rice or chapatti.