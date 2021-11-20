Champaran Mutton Curry
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Try Delicious Champaran Mutton Curry

By PragativadiNews
0 0

New Delhi: Champaran Mutton Curry is a mouth-watering dish in which mutton chunks are marinated and cooked in a pool of spices and herbs. Let’s check out the recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 kg mutton
  •  5-6 medium-sized onions
  • 7-8 garlic cloves made into a paste
  • 2 tsp ginger paste
  •  1 whole garlic bulb
  • 5 green chillies
  • 2 tsp each red chili powder
  • turmeric powder
  • chicken or meat masala powder
  • 1 cup curd
  • 2-3 bay leaves
  •  ½ cup each mustard oil and desi ghee
  • salt as required

To be roughly ground:

  • 2 tbsp coriander seeds
  • 2 tsp cumin seeds
  • 20 black peppercorns
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 2 each black and green cardamom

Instruction

  1. Wash the mutton thoroughly and marinate it with 4 tsp curd, 1 tsp turmeric, and 2 tsp mustard oil and 1 tsp salt, for 3-4 hours. Roughly grind the whole spices and keep them aside.
  2. Thinly slice the onions and make a paste of green chillies. You already have ginger and garlic paste. Do not use readymade paste and prepare it at home with fresh ingredients.
  3. Place an iron tawa on a gas burner and put the earthen pan over it. This will prevent the earthen pot from cracking. Keep the flame high and add together the mustard oil and ghee.
  4. When it starts to smoke, add the ground spices along with bay leaves. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Now add the whole garlic and onions and salt and cook till the onion turns pink. Add the rest of the spices and mutton, give a mix, and tightly cover the lid.
  5. Cook on low flame for 1 hour. Once or twice shake the entire pot to mix the contents of the pot. Remove the lid and check, you can add ½ cup water and cook covered for another 15 minutes if the mutton has not softened.
  6. Now remove from fire and serve with steaming hot rice or chapatti.
PragativadiNews 9214 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two − 1 =

Breaking