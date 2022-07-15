Tokyo Set To Host World Athletics Championships In 2025; Know Where To Watch This Year’s Edition

New Delhi: After successfully hosting the 2020 Olympics in between a global pandemic, Tokyo has now been picked as the host city for the upcoming 2025 World Athletics Championships, the sport’s governing body announced on July 14, just a day before this year’s event kickstarts in Eugene, Oregon a year after than planned due to the COVID situation.

The grand sporting event is set to make its return to the site of last year’s Olympic Games in the same year when the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) will be celebrating its centenary. Singapore, Nairobi and Silesia had also made a bid for the championships, while Budapest is set to host the 2023 version of the games.

Meanwhile, the Council also announced that following the World Athletics Cross Country Championships next year in Bathurst, Australia, the subsequent two versions of the sporting event will be held in Medulin and Pula, Croatia (2024) and then in Tallahassee, Florida (2026).

India will hope their athletes can build on increased success at the Tokyo Olympics, especially the memorable gold medal won by Neeraj Chopra in the men’s javelin. He will be a favourite to win a medal at the event.

Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin will be representing India in the long jump. Apart from the duo, Priyanka Goswami will be taking part in Women’s 20km Race Walk.

Former long jumper Anju Bobby George is the only Indian so far to win a medal at the World’s event. She had secured a bronze in Paris in 2003.

Here are the livestreaming details for the World Athletics Championships 2022:

When will the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 15 to July 24.

Where will the World Athletics Championships 2022 take place?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will take place in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Which TV channels will broadcast World Athletics Championships 2022 in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India and the subcontinent, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in India?

The live streaming of World Athletics Championships 2022 will be available on SonyLiv app and website in India.