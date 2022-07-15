Thunderstorm Alert Issued For 8 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Metrological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued thunderstorm alert for eight districts of the State during next three hours.

The alert has been sounded for Sundargarh, Deogarh, Gajapati, Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Khordha (including Bhubaneswar city), Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal and Kalahandi.

According to the Met’s latest bulletin, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm with one or two intense spells of rain is very likely to occur over some parts of the districts — Sundargarh, Deogarh, Gajapati, Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Khordha (including Bhubaneswar city), Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal and Kalahandi during next 3 hours.

The possible thunderstorm may trigger waterlogging in low lying area, poor visibility and traffic disruption in urban area, the MeT said.

It advised people to avoid movement in the affected area and making arrangement for drainage of excess water.