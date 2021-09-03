Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Avani Lekhara Books Place in Women’s 50m Rifle Final

Tokyo: India’s young Shooting sensation – Avani Lekhara was once again be back in action, this time in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualifiers.

Avani qualified for the finals with Consistent shooting right from the start. (SCORE: 99, 98, 98, 100 in her four series.)

Avani Lekhara will resume her medal round at 10 am.

Avani is be a top bet for a medal on a busy Friday for India at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Having won the 10m air rifle gold, the 19-year-old is back at the Asaka Shooting Range.