Tokyo Paralympics| Day 10: Indian shuttlers in fine form; Updates here

Tokyo: The badminton action continued with several Indian players in action at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: Suhas Yathiraj has breezed through his next round in Badminton by winning two straight games 21-6; 21-12 against Hary Susanto and so has Tarun who has secured his place in the semis as well. A medal assured for India in SL4 event as well.

Tarun Dhillon defeated Korea KN Shin 2-1 in Men’s Singles SL4 Group match.His next group match is scheduled for 1:50 pm (IST) today.

Badminton mixed doubles: Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli have combined to defeat world No 3 from Thailand and progress to the semifinals of mixed doubles SL3-SU5. The Indians have a rank outside top 30.

Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3: After a three-game defeat against Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar won his second singles match of the group stage in straight games. And with that both Indians are through to the semis from this group. With both Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar qualifying for the semifinals in this group, one medal is officially assured in this category for India.