Tiger Cub Dies At Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: A male tiger-cub, Bibek died in Nandankanan Zoological Park on Tuesday after sustaining critical injuries.

According to reports, a one-year cub sustained critical injuries on Monday in its body while playing inside its enclosure.

Following this, it started laming its hind legs and was taken into the special enclosure where it was treated by a team of veterinarians.

However, the tiger kid succumbed in the afternoon to severe bleeding from its mouth.

The carcass has been treasured for an autopsy which will ascertain the reason behind the cub’s death, reports said.