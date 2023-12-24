Three Naxals Killed in Encounter with Police in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

At least three Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada area on Sunday.

The clash took place on a hill near Dabbakunna hamlet within the Katekalyan police station boundaries at approximately 5:30 p.m., when a combined team of security officials was out on an anti-naxal operation, according to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

The IGP claimed the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both state police forces, had commenced the operation from Tumakpal police camp towards Dabbakunna along the Dantewada-Sukma inter-district boundary.

The battle was fought on a wooded hill between Tumakpal and Dabbakunna. The remains of three male Naxalites dressed in ‘uniform’ were retrieved from the site after the gunfire ceased, according to the IG. The encounter location also yielded a stash of explosives and firearms, he noted.

Speaking with media, Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said: “We had information about the presence of naxals at Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna village at Dantewada Sukma Border area. The naxals fired after which the security forces retaliated. Three naxals were killed. The search operation is on. Further details will be conveyed.”