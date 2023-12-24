Distribution Of Invitation Letters For Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration To Begin On Dec 26

Bhubaneswar: The auspicious inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Project will be held on January 17th next year. The Srimandir administration has started preparations to conduct the event grandly by inviting various ‘Deva Peethas’ and religious gurus of the country to participate.

The ceremony was finalized in Puri in the presence of senior officials of the state administration, Srimandir authorities, Chhatisha Niyoga and Sevayats. From the 26th of December, the administration has started the process of sending invitations to the major ‘Deva Peethas’ of the country.

According to reports, the delegates will start their journey on the 28th morning from Puri Shri Jagannath Temple in 23 vehicles with the invitation of the Srimandir Parikrama Project inauguration.

13 vehicles will travel to various major ‘Deva Peethas’ across the states to distribute invitations while 17 vehicles will travel outside the state.

The first letter of invitation will be given to Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar. After that, Sevayats will hand over the invitation letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to attend the Srimandir Parikrama Project inauguration program. Later, the teams will depart for their respective destinations.