Indian Navy closely monitoring situation in Arabian Sea after suspected drone attack on Oil vessel

New Delhi: Indian Navy’s mission deployed platforms respond swiftly to a maritime incident in Arabian Sea involving a missile/ drone attack on MT Chem Pluto. The vessel with 22 crew (21 Indian and one Vietnamese) was reported on fire after being hit by a projectile at around 0745 h on 23 Dec 23 likely to be a missile or drone.

Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted a maritime patrol aircraft operating in area undertaking routine surveillance. Indian Navy also diverted Indian naval ship Mormugao to assess the situation and provide assistance to MT Chem Pluto.

The naval maritime patrol aircraft over flew MT Chem Pluto at 1315 h on 23 Dec 23 and established contact with the crew. The crew reported all 22 crew members to be safe and that the fire had been extinguished. Navy also communicated details of developing situation to all Indian maritime agencies for rendering necessary assistance.

Indian Naval Ship Mormugao communicated with MT Chem Pluto at 1930 h on 23 Dec 23 to ascertain if any assistance was required. CGS Vikram, also present at scene, was directed to escort the vessel to Mumbai. Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist will be embarking MV Chem Pluto on arrival at Mumbai to sanitise the vessel and undertake further investigation.

Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation very closely with all stakeholders and remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping in the region.