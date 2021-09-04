Techie Falls Prey To Online Fraud, Loses Rs 1.25 Lakh

Cuttack: A woman techie fell prey to online fraud and lost Rs 1.25 lakhs. The incident was reported from Markat Nagar area in Cuttack. The victim has been identified as Rajashri Nayak of sector-2 in Markat Nagar.

As per reports, Rajashri got a message of great deals and offers on a Nykaa app. Following this, she opened the app and booked some of the items. Thereafter she got a call from a man posing as an executive from Nykaa. Then he informed her about changes regarding the offers and also asked her to pay some amount to avail of the offers.

Later, Rajashri agreed to his offer and paid Rs 1.25lakh to the fraudster. After making the transaction, she learned that the caller was cheating. With no option left, she lodged a complaint with Markat Nagar police.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and launched a probe in this regard.