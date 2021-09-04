Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 67.72 Cr In India

New Delhi: With the administration of 58,85,687 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 67.72Cr (67,72,11,205) as per the latest data.

This has been achieved through 70,88,424 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 36,385 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,21,00,001.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.43%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 69 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 42,618 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently4,05,681. Active cases presently constitute 1.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,04,970tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 52.82 Cr (52,82,40,038) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.63% remains less than 3% for the last 71 days now. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.50%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 5% for 89 consecutive days now.