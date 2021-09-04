BTS to Appear With Coldplay’s Chris Martin on YouTube’s ‘Released’

Seoul: BTS will be chatting with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on the next episode of YouTube Originals’ weekly music series “Released” on Thursday, September 9.

The band will be joined by Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, for a conversation on what inspired the #PermissiontoDance challenge on YouTube Shorts, among other topics.

In the 15 minutes leading up to the release of the new “Permission to Dance MV (Shorts Challenge ver.), BTS will be interviewed by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin about what inspired the “Permission to Dance” challenge, their experiences as world-famous artists, and more.

The special episode will also feature a selection of Shorts from the challenge created by BTS fans around the world including the U.S., India, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and others.