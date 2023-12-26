TCIL pays Rs 14.20 crore dividend to Govt for FY 2022-23

New Delhi: Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) has paid a dividend of Rs 14.20 crore to the government for the Financial Year 2022-23. Chairman & Managing Director of TCIL Shri Sanjeev Kumar, presented a dividend cheque to the Secretary, Telecom, Shri Neeraj Mittal.

Since its inception, TCIL has been a consistently profit-making Company. It has so far paid a dividend of Rs 294.19 crore to the Government till FY 2022-23. The dividend is on the Government’s initial investment in equity of Rs 0.3 Crore. Rs16 crore was further infused during 2015-16. The company’s group and standalone net worth are Rs 1,712.00 crore and Rs 618.56 crore respectively as of 31st March 2023.

In FY 2022-23, the TCIL achieved revenue growth of 25 per cent over the previous year with total Standalone revenue and profit after tax of Rs 2,001.7 crore and Rs 35.50 crore respectively.

Established in August 1978, TCIL is a Mini Ratna Category – I Status Company under the Department of Telecommunications of the Ministry of Communications. The government of India holds 100 per cent of its share capital. It is a prime engineering and consultancy company undertaking projects in all fields of Telecommunications, IT and Civil construction in India and abroad. The TCIL has executed projects in over 70 countries across the globe.

Overseas operations of the Company are in Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Mauritius, Nepal, etc. in addition to Pan Africa e-Vidya Bharti & Arogya Bharti Network projects operating in more than 15 African countries and more African Countries are likely to join.

The Company is also executing high-value Government of India prestigious projects of Rural ICT for the Department of Posts, NFS for Defence, Navy Network, Bharatnet Project for APSFL, Telangana Fiber, BBNL VSAT, Indian Coast Guard, MHA, CCTV Surveillance Projects for State Police, Smart Cities, Railways, e-education and e-Health Projects, etc.