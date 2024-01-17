Tata Punch EV Launched In India, Price Starts At Rs 10.99 Lakh

New Delhi: Tata Motors’ subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility today launched the Tata Punch EV in India at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh.

The top-spec variant of the electric SUV is priced at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices and are applicable for a limited period.

The certified driving ranges of the vehicle are 315 km and 421 km across two configurations, Tata Motors said. It can seat five passengers. The new EV has 190 mm ground clearance, which is comparatively higher than other products in its class, it said. It features R16 tyres.

It will have 360 L boot space. It will also have advanced over-the-air updates. The Punch.ev Long Range (LR) is available with the option of a 3.3kW and a 7.2 kW AC fast charger that can be installed either at home or at the workplace.

With DC Fast Charging capability, it can be fast charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 56 minutes from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

The bookings for the new car were opened in early January. The booking amount was set at Rs 21,000.

Tata Punch EV will come in several colour options including oxide dual-tone, seaweed dual-tone, white dual-tone, grey dual-tone, and red.