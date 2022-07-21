Taipei Open 2022: Parupalli Kashyap Reaches Quarterfinals

Taipei: Parupalli Kashyap has made his way into the quarterfinals of the Taipei Open, while Indian compatriots in Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George bow out in the second round of the competition here on Thursday.

Kashyap, the third seed, defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee 21-10 21-19 in a 36-minute encounter while Rajawat went down 21-19 21-13 to local star Chen Chi Ting in straight games.

Manjunath won the first game 24-22 but lost the next two 21-5, 21-17 to go down in three games against Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.

Kiran George gave top seed Chen Tien Chou of Chinese Taipei a scare before losing 21-23, 21-16, 7-21 in three games in the second round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

