Over 1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1026 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 334 from Khordha
- 205 from Cuttack
- 106 from Sundargarh
- 52 from Mayurbhanj
- 31 from Sambalpur
- 29 from Jharsuguda
- 28 from Puri
- 23 from Jagatsinghpur
- 18 from Kendrapara
- 18 from Nayagarh
- 15 from Bhadrak
- 12 from Jajapur
- 11 from Anugul
- 11 from Baleswar
- 10 from Kalahandi
- 9 from Sonepur
- 8 from Dhenkanal
- 5 from Nabarangpur
- 5 from Rayagada
- 4 from Koraput
- 3 from Gajapati
- 3 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 79 from State Pool
With another 1026 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,87,941, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 6,067 as of now. So far 13,03,191 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,130 in Odisha.
