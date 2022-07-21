Over 1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1026 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

334 from Khordha

205 from Cuttack

106 from Sundargarh

52 from Mayurbhanj

31 from Sambalpur

29 from Jharsuguda

28 from Puri

23 from Jagatsinghpur

18 from Kendrapara

18 from Nayagarh

15 from Bhadrak

12 from Jajapur

11 from Anugul

11 from Baleswar

10 from Kalahandi

9 from Sonepur

8 from Dhenkanal

5 from Nabarangpur

5 from Rayagada

4 from Koraput

3 from Gajapati

3 from Kandhamal

2 from Bargarh

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

1 from Malkangiri

79 from State Pool

With another 1026 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,87,941, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 6,067 as of now. So far 13,03,191 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,130 in Odisha.