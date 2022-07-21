COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Over 1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
40

Bhubaneswar: Another 1026 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 334 from Khordha
  • 205 from Cuttack
  • 106 from Sundargarh
  • 52 from Mayurbhanj
  • 31 from Sambalpur
  • 29 from Jharsuguda
  • 28 from Puri
  • 23 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 18 from Kendrapara
  • 18 from Nayagarh
  • 15 from Bhadrak
  • 12 from Jajapur
  • 11 from Anugul
  • 11 from Baleswar
  • 10 from Kalahandi
  • 9 from Sonepur
  • 8 from Dhenkanal
  • 5 from Nabarangpur
  • 5 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Koraput
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 79 from State Pool

With another 1026 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,87,941, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 6,067 as of now. So far 13,03,191 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,130 in Odisha.

Pragativadi News Service 6661 posts 0 comments
Breaking