Draupadi Murmu Makes History, Becomes India’s First Tribal Woman President

New Delhi: NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu has swept the third round of counting and has crossed the halfway mark. Following this, she is set to become the first Tribal woman at Raisina.

Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India. The NDA candidate is also the second female president after Pratibha Patil and the first one ever from a tribal community to hold the top constitutional post in the country.

Out of the total 3219 votes with a total value of 8,38,839, Draupadi Murmu bagged a total of 2161 votes, amounting to a value of 5,77,777. Her opponent and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha lagged behind receiving only 1058 votes with a value of 2,61,062.

Meanwhile, a total of 17 MPs have cross-voted during the presidential polls in favour of Murmu, ANI reported quoting sources. Earlier, during the first round of counting, Murmu secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 as against Sinha who secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600, said PC Mody Rajya Sabha General Secretary.

Born on June 20, 1958, in Odisha’s Rairangpur, Draupadi Murmu also holds the distinction of becoming the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. Murmu is also the first President to be born after Independence.