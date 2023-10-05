Know the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India

New Delhi: Google has launched its much awaited Google Pixel 8 series at the 2023 Made by Google event. The smartphone comes preloaded with the latest Android 14 operating system. It features a 6.2-inch Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits of brightness and is priced at ₹$699.

This year, Google’s phones are also more expensive than their predecessors, but customers can take advantage of bank discounts and offers to lower the price of the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 price in India is set at Rs. 75,999, while the Pixel 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,06,999. This means the prices of the phones have risen by 26.6 percent and 25.8 percent, respectively — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 84,999 at launch. Pre-orders for the Pixel 8 phones are now open on Flipkart.

The regular Pixel 8 can be purchased at Rs. 64,999 in India, with a Rs. 11,000 discount that comprises a bank discount of Rs. 8,000 and an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000. Similarly, you can avail of a Rs. 13,000 discount — this includes a Rs. 9,000 bank discount and a Rs. 4,000 exchange discount — to purchase the Pixel 8 Pro at Rs. 93,999.

You can avail of these discounts by using your Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank cards to purchase the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, according to details shared by the e-commerce platform.

If you purchase one of Google’s new smartphones, you can also buy the new Pixel Watch 2 (priced at Rs. 39,990) or the Pixel Buds Pro at a special price of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specifications

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro run on Android 14 and are powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Google revealed that both smartphones in the Pixel 8 series feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, while the Pixel 8 has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Meanwhile, the Pro model has a 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle-camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Both these handsets have a 11-megapixel selfie camera located in a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout.

The Pixel 8 packs a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W charging, while the 5,050mAh battery on the Pixel 8 pro can be charged at 30W. The handsets offer support for facial recognition and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.