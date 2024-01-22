Suryakumar Yadav To Lead ICC Men’s T20I Team Of The Year, 4 Indians Included

New Delhi: India’s middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named as the captain of ICC Men’s T20I team of the year, which also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh.

In the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year, all-rounder Deepti Sharma is the only Indian player to be included.

Suryakumar has been named in the Men’s T20I team of the year for a second straight year and is currently running for T20I Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, three Indians were named in the side. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 430 runs off just 15 matches was named as the side’s opener alongside Suryakumar Yadav. In the bowling department, India spinner Ravi Bishnoi and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh were named in the playing XI.

India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were not named in the side since they did not play a single T20I match in 2023.

ICC Men’s Team Of The Year:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Chapman, Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani, Mark Adair, Ravi Bishnoi, Richard Ngarava, Arshdeep Singh.