Suresh Raina thanks Home Minister Amit Shah for condolence letter on father’s demise

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to his official social media account on February 18 to thank India’s Home Minister Amit Shah for his condolences.

Thank you for your condolences @AmitShah sir. Your kind words & good wishes for my family are truly appreciated. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gmNnThKmmn — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 18, 2022

Suresh had lost his father Trilokchand Raina on February 7 due to cancer. The 35-year old, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, has been attending to his father for the past month.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on February 7, Suresh Raina penned an emotional note to describe his grief on losing his father. The 35-year old believes that he lost his pillar of strength as his father was a ‘true fighter’ who fought ’till his last breath.’ He concluded his Tweet by hoping that his father rests in peace, stating that he would forever be missed.