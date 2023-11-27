Sunny Leone’s Starstruck Cosmetics Unite with Hotwire Ministries to Eradicate Exploitation

Founders actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber, through their enterprise ‘Starstruck By Sunny Leone’, are playing pivotal roles in the fight against sex trafficking. In collaboration with Hotwire Ministries and Judges Rescue, which leads the charge, the couple has collaborated with donors and groups to aim to rescue individuals trapped in exploitation.

Starstruck Cosmetics, founded by the esteemed Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, stands out as a significant contributor and a major group actively participating in this cause. Beyond promises, this dynamic duo actively partners with rescue missions, providing vital tools to combat trafficking. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber work together and are dedicated to fighting sex trafficking. Starstruck’s dedication goes beyond financial support; they are also donating cosmetics to the rescue team. These products, endorsed by Sunny Leone herself, serve a dual purpose. They empower victims during outreach and provide a discreet lifeline for those not ready to seek help. Individuals can call the hotline on each product package at their convenience.

The collaboration with Starstruck is a beacon of hope, planting seeds of change and offering tangible assistance to those in desperate need. Sunny Leone’s commitment to this cause shows how compassion and generosity can change survivors’ lives. Hotwire Ministries, Judges Rescue, and Starstruck Cosmetics aim to heal, free, and give victims of human trafficking hope.