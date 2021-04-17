Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale Get Engaged

Mumbai: Sugandha Mishra, who is known for appearances in comedy shows ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, got engaged to Sanket Bhosale. They announced their engagement on social media.

Moments after their announcement, fans and several members of the television industry congratulated the couple.

On the professional front, both Sugandha and Sanket were part of popular comedy-talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. They were last seen in Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistaan.

While Sugandha is also an excellent singer, Sanket is best known for his mimicry on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Sugandha started her journey as a contestant in the fourth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.