Asian Championship: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya Advance To Final

New Delhi: Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya reached the finals of their respective categories at the Asian Championships here on Saturday.

Narsingh Pancham Yadav (74kg) and Satywart Kadiyan (97kg), also reached the medal rounds. They will fight for bronze after losing their respective semifinals.

Bajrang will be up against his Japanese nemesis Takuto Otoguro.

Ravi Dahiya (57kg) clash will be against Iran’s Alireza Nosratolah Sarlak, who was very impressive through his run to the final.