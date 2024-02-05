Students Meet Odisha CM, Present Guinness Book of World Records Plaque

Bhubaneswar: The students of Government High Schools met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The students presented the Chief Minister with the Guinness Book of World Records plaque which they achieved by writing ‘Mo Katha Mo Kahani’.

The students also gave the book written by them to the Chief Minister at the literature and creativity programme at the school level on the occasion of the first World Odia Language Conference.

Notably, the students composed stories and poems through “Mo Katha Mo Kahani’ during the school programme to commemorate the first World Odia Language Conference.

The students set a Guinness World Record for uploading hand-written documents on the social media platform ‘Facebook’ in maximum numbers in an hour on Friday.

Swapnil Dangarikar, the senior adjudicator of the Guinness Book of Records awarded the students with recognition and honoured them with a plaque.

The Chief Minister congratulated the students for the record and asked them about their future goals. He advised them to become great persons in the future and encouraged them with gifts.

Sushmita Bagchi, Chairperson of “Mo School” and Aswathy S, Commissioner and Secretary of School and Mass Education Department were present on the occasion.