Star US Gymnast Simone Biles Praised For ‘Prioritising Mental Wellness’ After Withdrawal From Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: American gymnast Simone Biles has said “mental health concerns” were behind her shock dropping out from women’s gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles was praised for prioritising “mental wellness over all else” after pulling out of the Olympic women’s team final.

The head of the US Olympic team, many gymnasts, and other sportspeople were among those to praise Biles’ decision.

The 24-year-old withdrew from the event after her vault, saying: “I have to focus on my mental health.”

“I do not trust myself any more,” said Biles, fighting back tears as she met with the world’s media. “I have to focus on my mental health.

“There is more to life than just gymnastics.”

“It is very unfortunate that it has to happen at this stage because I definitely wanted these Olympics to go a little bit better.”

“We have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”

“You’ve made us so proud,” said Sarah Hirshland, chief executive of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“We applaud your decision to prioritise your mental wellness over all else and offer you the full support and resources of our Team USA community as you navigate the journey ahead.”

After performing the one vault on Tuesday, Biles exited the competition floor with the team doctor and returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped.

She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.