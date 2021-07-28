“Spurned Lover” Burns Girl To Death

Ganjam: In a shocking incident, a young girl succumbed to her injuries after being allegedly burned alive by her “spurned lover” at Pratappur village under Purusottampur police limits of Ganjam district.

The deceased have been identified as Subhasmita Khadanga of Kalamba village in Polasara block of the district.

Reportedly, the victim was recovered in a half-burnt condition by police from Pratappur area after locals heard screams coming from a secluded place,

While her body was sent to MKCG Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem, police have detained a suspect in this connection.

Though the exact circumstances that led to the girl’s presence at the spot remained unclear, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused — who allegedly loved the girl one-sidedly — called Subhasmita to the spot to have a conversation.

However, after an argument and suspected rejection that spurned lover launched the murderous attack on her, sources said.