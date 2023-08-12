STA Crypto-Ponzi Scam: Court Allows EOW To Take Both Accused On Five More Days Of Remand

Cuttack: The Cuttack OPID Court on Saturday granted the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) to take two accused for five more days of remand for interrogation in the STA Crypto-Ponzi Scam valued at Rs 1,000 crore.

According to reports, the OPID Court has court had allowed the EOW to take both the accused – Gurtej Singh Sidhu and Nirod Das on remand for five more days.

Earlier, the EOW had made a prayer for an extension of remand as the case is very complex involving multiple states and a huge amount of money.

“Accused are needed for examination on various aspects of the scam like money trail, siphoning of money/ Benami transactions/ Money laundering, network in other countries, involvement of NRIs particularly Canada and Dubai based NRIs if any,” the EOW said.

As per reports, the EOW wants to elicit more information about heads of other states and their networking, finance, organizational and technical management, event and celebrity management, money transaction with David Gez, other top associates/ members of this scam and important YouTubers and Group administrators of WhatsApp groups of this scam.

The EOW’s recent operation led to the arrest of Gurtej Singh Sidhu, the Indian head of ‘STA Crypto token,’ a Ponzi firm located in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Hailing from Faridkot, Punjab, Gurtej Singh Sidhu was nabbed after the EOW’s diligent efforts to track him across various locations, including Goa, Lonavala, Mumbai, Delhi, Faridkot, Bhatinda, Hanumangadh, and Sri Ganganagar. Nirod Das of Bhadrak, the Odisha head of STA, was also apprehended by the EOW in connection with the case.

The scam’s operations spanned beyond India, with STA’s website hosted from Iceland, but its business activity was limited to the country. The helm of the operation was held by David Gez, a young Hungarian national who had visited India multiple times, and Gurtej Singh Sidhu oversaw the Indian operations.