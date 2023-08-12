5T Secy Reviews Subarnarekha Irrigation Project On Day-2 Of Mayurbhanj Visit

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian is on a two-day visit to the Mayurbhanj to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

On the second day, Pandian reviewed the progress of ongoing Mega Piped Water Supply Schemes and Multi Village Piped Water Schemes at a cost of Rs. 2127 Crores in Bangriposi, Samakhunta, Kuliana, Suliapda, Morada, Rasgovindpur, Betnoti, Udala, Gopabandhu Nagar, Kaptipada, Tiring, Bahalda, Jamda, Rairangpur, Saraskana, Bisoi Block. The projects will be operationalised in phases from October 2023 onwards. He directed the officials to ensure the completion within the timelines.

Pandian reviewed the ongoing Subarnarekha Irrigation project works. Currently, 20,000 Ac in Betnoti block is covered, which will increase to 72,000 Ac in the coming years, while 11,000 Ac in Badasahi will be covered.

He also reviewed the progress of ongoing Mega Lift Irrigation Projects at a cost of Rs. 179 Crores that will irrigate 14,910 Ac in Kuliana, Betnoti and Saraskana Blocks which are in the Tender Stage and directed the officials to ensure completion within the timelines.

Pandian also reviewed the progress of various road projects at a cost of Rs 245 Crores in Bangriposi, Moroda and Udala Block. He reviewed the progress of Ama Hospitals in Bangriposi, Morada, Betnoti and Udala Block.

During the day, he participated in the public grievance meetings at Bangriposi, Morada, Betnoti and Udala. He interacted with the public regarding their grievances. He conveyed that Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority towards citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted.

He interacted with Mission Shakti Groups at Baripada and assured them of support from the government for their activities. He visited the Mission Shakti Cafe in Baripada and appreciated their initiative.

Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, IG, Himansu Lal, Collector Sh Vineet Bhardwaj, SP, Batula Gangadhar and other district-level officials accompanied during the visit.