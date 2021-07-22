Sri Lanka Fined For Slow Over-Rate In 2nd ODI Against India

New Delhi: The Sri Lankan cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of their match fee during the second ODI against India played in Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

The home team, led by Dasun Shanka, was found to have bowled one over short within the stipulated time-period set for completing their quota of 50 overs. Match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the sanction after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Lyndon Hannibal, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella leveled the charge.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, Sri Lanka will lose one point from their points tally during the Super League.