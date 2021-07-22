Prof Santosh Tripathy Appointed FM University New VC

Bhubaneswar: Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy was on Thursday appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Fakir Mohan University, Balasore.

Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal today appointed Professor Santosh Kumar Tripathy as the VC of FM University for a period of 4 years with effect from the date he assumes the office as such or until further orders whichever is earliest.

Earlier, Prof Tripathy was the Professor of Department of Personnel Management & Industrial Relations (PM&IR), Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.

Prof Tripathy has more than 30 years of experience in academics. He has authored 10 books and successfully guided 17 Ph.D and 40 M.Phil scholars.