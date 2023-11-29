Speeding car runs over people in Kendrapara, 2 critical

Kendrapara: At least two people sustained critical injuries after a speeding car ploughed into them in kenrapara this morning.

The road mishap occurred near Jantilo Bankabandha area under Sadar Police Station limits of Aul in Kendrapara district.

According to sources, the car coming from Aul hit the two people along with motorcycles at Jantilo. Locals said that the car driver could not control the vehicle due to its high speed and ran over the people. The two injured have been admitted to the hospital under critical conditions. At least seven bikes were broken in this mishap.

However, the car driver fled from the spot after the incident. On being informed police reached the spot and started an investigation to catch the driver.