Special darshan facility for Divyang devotees soon at Puri Srimandir

Puri: In a big step towards making Sri Jagannath Darshan accessible for the Divyang persons, the temple management committee has planned to prepare special provisions for specially-abled devotees.

There will be special arrangements for the Divyang pilgrims at the north gate of Sri Mandir after the inauguration of the ‘Parikrama Project’.

Reportedly, Everyday at a particular time, the darshan at Srimandir will be available as per the planned SOP and the temple rituals. Waiting rooms will also be available for PwD devotees near the north gate of the Jagannath Temple.

Owing to demands from differently-abled devotees and rights activists who want to have darshan of the Holy Trinity, the temple administration had recently asked the sevayat members of the managing committee to come up with a proposal in this regard.