Spain crowned Women’s World Cup champions after historic win over England

Spain won the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, beating England, 1-0, in Sydney for its first world championship.

La Roja prevailed in the all-European final to win its sport’s premier event, scoring the only goal in the 29th minute when Olga Carmona found the net on a counterattack.

The United States had won the previous two women’s World Cups but lost this month in the round of 16.

Spain’s championship run is a surprise considering its tumultuous buildup to the tournament that included a dispute between players and the national federation. But La Roja was the better team Sunday, controlling play against its European rivals.

England, guided by “genius” Coach Sarina Wiegman, advanced to the final with a convincing win over co-host Australia on Wednesday but could not match Spain on Sunday. Goalkeeper Mary Earps saved a penalty kick in the 69th minute to keep the Lionesses close.