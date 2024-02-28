Google Maps will now show users turns and live ETA directly on lockscreen
New Delhi: Google introduced a slew of new features for Maps last year. One such feature was “Glanceable directions”, which, when enabled, displays important information to users directly on their lock screen, including real-time ETA and turn-by-turn directions. This feature was introduced in February. However, there has been no update on its availability until now. Reportedly, Google is slowly rolling out its new Glanceable directions for users.
- Open the Google Maps app.
- Tap your profile icon in the top right corner.
- Select “Settings.”
- Scroll down to “Navigation settings.”
- Look for and toggle on “Glanceable directions while navigating.”
