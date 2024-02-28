Google Maps will now show users turns and live ETA directly on lockscreen

New Delhi: Google introduced a slew of new features for Maps last year. One such feature was “Glanceable directions”, which, when enabled, displays important information to users directly on their lock screen, including real-time ETA and turn-by-turn directions. This feature was introduced in February. However, there has been no update on its availability until now. Reportedly, Google is slowly rolling out its new Glanceable directions for users.

According to Android Police, many users are now receiving this feature globally and across devices with version 11.116 for Android and 6.104.2 on iOS. The feature enables them to see real-time updates, display estimated arrival time (ETA), and the next turn directly on the lock screen or the route overview screen, improving the overall navigation experience.

Additionally, the new Maps feature also allows users to monitor their journey using the route overview, even if they haven’t initiated detailed directions by pressing the Start button. This feature proves useful for verifying the route in familiar areas. When activated, Maps automatically recalculates the route if the user veers off course while walking, driving, or biking, and adjusts the route preview accordingly. All in all, this new Google Maps feature enables users to stay informed about their route and directions without constantly unlocking their phone during the journey.

Notably, the glanceable feature on Google Maps is turned off by default. To enable the glanceable directions feature in Google Maps, follow these steps: