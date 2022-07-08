Smart Queue Management System Introduced In 15 RTOs Across Odisha

Cuttack: Adding another feather to the public services within the purview of 5T, the Transport Department has introduced a Smart Queue Management System to improve the citizens’ experience at 15 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Odisha. The system ensures better customer engagement, less waiting time, and catalysing higher customer satisfaction. This facility is the first of its kind in Govt. Departments of Odisha

The facility has been implemented with an initial investment ofRs 2.18 crores in 15 RTOs and work is under progress in another 13 RTOs.“It is hassle-free and robust for the end-to-end automation to manage the queue of the customers who come to avail of different services. The system simplifies and fast tracks the process of issuing the licence, registration of vehicles, tax payment etc.,” said Shri Dhananjaya Senapati, Addl. Comm. Transport (Tech.)

When an applicant comes, a token is generated at the office. The citizens need not stand in queue. They can comfortably sit inside the office for their turn. There would be display system at all the counters to announce the token numbers. The applicants can know the approximate waiting time for getting the service through predictive forecasting by the system. The citizens will receive notification for their service from time to time.

To begin with, the system was introduced in Bhubaneswar. Now it is functional in Cuttack (Track) and RTOs in Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh&Sonepur.

The system acts as a catalyst in building up a conducive environment wherein the RTO personnel and the applicants are at ease in playing their respective roles while rendering and availing services respectively. Shri Senapati further informed, “The system serves as a revolutionary tool in the hands of officials across the hierarchy.It acts as an effective crowd management tool for the executives, reducing and effectively distributing their load. Proving its multifaceted characteristics, the system emphasises the ease of governance and the accomplishment of high customer satisfaction.”

Soon the system will be introduced in Khordha, Nayagarh, Barbil, Baripada, Rairangpur, Koraput, Cuttack, BBSR-II, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapada, Boudh, Jajpur, Chandikhol, Talcher,Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Phulbani, Bhanjanagar, Gajapati, Sundergarh and Nabarangpur.