Six Including Five Kids Drown In Two Separate Incidents In Bihar

Patna: At least six persons, including five children, were drowned to death in two separate incidents in Arwal and Siwan districts of Bihar on Thursday.

Reportedly, the incident took place while some women of the village accompanied by their children went to the Sone River to take a holy dip after the Jeutia festival when the children misjudged the depth of the river and were drowned.

The women taking the holy dip managed to fish out 6 children. They were immediately rushed to the Sadar hospital in Arwal where 4 of them succumbed. While two of the children’s health condition is said to be critical, said RC Singh, an ASI of Aganoor police post of Arwal district.

In another incident, two persons, including a 14-year-old child drowned in a pond located at Dumra Sati Mata temple.

The deceased woman was identified as Surjato Devi and the child was Sumit Manjhi.

Reportedly, the incident took place Surjato along with Sumit went to take bath in the pond and unfortunately, she went deep inside and started drowning. In order to save her, Sumit jumped in to rescue her but failed. However, he also drowned.