Shops Illegally Trading Narcotics Demolished By Cops

Bhubaneswar: Police demolished shops selling Narcotics substances at the Master canteen and arrested three persons in this connection.

As per reports, police have destroyed the shops after arresting three persons including the prime accused involved in an attack that occurred earlier on July 26. The police have also seized motorcycles of the accused.

Besides, a special team has been formed to nab the absconding accused persons. Moreover, after identifying the accused persons, the cops continue to raid at several places in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, amid various lockdown, the accused were cunningly trading contraband items like cannabis at small betel shops in order to escape from the clutches of the police.

Notably, a few youths were mercilessly hacked by a group of miscreants at Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar on Monday (July 26). During this brutal attack, three sustained critical injuries and were later admitted to the hospital. As per the account of eyewitnesses, a group of 10-12 assailants armed with swords, rods, and daggers arrived at the spot. The miscreants reportedly chased the five youths on the main arterial road of Bhubaneswar and attacked them with their weapons.

Later, it was determined that the attack allegedly took place over the narcotics trade here.