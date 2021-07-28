Indian Badminton Legend Nandu Natekar Passes Away

New Delhi: Badminton legend Nandu Natekar, the first Indian to win an international title in 1956, breathed his last on Wednesday. He was 88.

According to reports, Natekar was suffering from age-related ailments. He is survived by his son Gaurav and two daughters.

Natekar, who was considered one of most popular sportspersons of his time, was also a former World number three.

Born in Sangli in western Maharashtra, Natekar won over 100 national and international titles in a career spanning over 15 years. He was also conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1961.

In his distinguished career, Natekar made it to the quarterfinals of the prestigious All England Championships in 1954 and became the first Indian player to win an international event when he claimed the Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956.

He was also won 12 out of the 16 singles matches and 8 out of 16 in doubles as part of the Indian team at the Thomas Cup between 1951 and 1963. He also had the distinction of leading the country in the tournament in 1959, 1961 and 1963. He also represented India at the 1965 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica.