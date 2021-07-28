Chandrayaan-3: India’s Third Moon Mission Likely To Be Launched During Third Quarter Of 2022

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3, India’s mission to Moon, is likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok sabha today, Singh said, realization of Chandrayaan-3 is in progress.

The realization of Chandrayaan-3 involves various process including finalization of configuration, subsystems realization, integration, spacecraft level detailed testing and a number of special tests to evaluate the system performance on earth.

The realization progress was hampered due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, all works that were possible in work from home mode were taken up even during lockdown periods. Its realization resumed after commencement of unlock period and is in matured stage of realization.

After the hard landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September last year, space agency ISRO had planned another mission to the Moon later this year.

Chandrayaan-3 will be a mission repeat of Chandrayaan-2 and will include a Lander and Rover similar to that of Chandrayaan-2, but will not have an orbiter.