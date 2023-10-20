Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Significance and more

Bhubaneswar: The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to the Warrior Goddess, Maa Katyayani, who embodies the fiercest aspect of Goddess Durga. In her form as Mahishasurmardini, she rides a majestic lion, adorned with four hands. Goddess Katyayani holds a lotus flower and a sword in both of her left hands, while both of her right hands gracefully display the Abhaya and Varada Mudras. Interestingly, the planet Brihaspati is governed by Goddess Katyayani. Here’s all you need to know about Maa Katyayani and the significance of the sixth day of Durga puja.

This year, the sixth day of Navratri is set to be observed on Friday, October 20. This day also marks the Shukla Shashthi tithi according to the Drik Panchang.

The warrior goddess Katyayani, worshipped on the sixth day, symbolizes purity and strength. White represents the purity of intention, the destruction of ignorance, and the path to righteousness. Green is a symbol of fertility, growth, and the harmony that arises from balance. It signifies hope and optimism.

Significance

It is believed that Goddess Katyayani governs the planet Brihaspati, symbolizing intelligence and peace. Her blessings are thought to have the power to wash away the sins of worshippers, dispel negativity, and overcome obstacles. Additionally, unmarried girls often observe a fast in honour of Maa Katyayani to seek her divine grace to find a suitable husband of their choice.

Puja Vidhi

Devotees should start their day by waking up early, taking a bath, and wearing new clothes. They should ensure the puja area is clean and then offer fresh roses to the idol of Maa Katyayani. You can also light lamps (Deepak) and incense sticks as part of your worship. Devotees can offer lotus flowers as a sign of devotion to Goddess Katyayani while reciting mantras and prayers.

Bhog

It is believed that offering honey as a Bhog to Maa Katyayani is an auspicious practice during worship.