Several killed, dozens injured in a shooting near university in Prague

Czech police have said that several people have been killed and dozens injured in a reported shooting near a university in central Prague today.

Police said, the gunman had been eliminated and that the building was being evacuated.

Local media reported that the incident occurred at Charles University Faculty of Arts, located on Jan Palach Square.

Authorities said, the whole of the square and surrounding area has been closed.

Charles University is located in Prague’s Old Town, about 500 meters from the historic Charles Bridge.