WHO classifies JN.1 as Covid-19 ‘variant of interest’

A sub-variant of the Omicron strain of coronavirus has been classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization, because of its rapidly increasing spread.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that the risk to the public is currently low, and current vaccines continue to offer protection. WHO is currently tracking a number of variants of interest linked to Omicron including JN.1, although none of them are deemed to be concerning.

JN.1 has been found in many countries around the world, including China, UK, India and the United States.